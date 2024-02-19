World FSB officers came to prison two days before Navalny's death, they had two tasks? Two days before Alexei Navalny was pronounced dead, several FSB officers reportedly toured the prison and turned off cameras and listening devices. Source: Jutarnji list Monday, February 19, 2024 | 09:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

That visit, which was recorded in a report by the local branch of Russia's Federal Prison Service (FSIN), is not the only suspicious circumstance connected to the death of the Russian opposition leader.



The Gulag Association says that the speed with which the Russian authorities released the news of the death and the accompanying comments was astonishing. Specifically, just two minutes after Navalny died, which according to the official report happened at 2:17 p.m. local time, the prison administration issued a press release that appeared to be prepared in advance.



Four minutes later, the state channel on Telegram announced that the cause of death was a blood clot, and seven minutes after that, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman of the Kremlin, commented on the news of the death to the media.



"Such a lightning-fast development of events can only mean that everything was pre-planned and coordinated until the FSIN's announcement to the public. Minute by minute, second by second," says Gulagu.



A possible explanation came from an unnamed prisoner who spoke to the independent media outlet Novaya Gazeta. He claims that prisoners at Polar Wolf were told as early as 10 a.m. on Friday that Navalny was dead, which would have given the authorities more than four hours to prepare their response. The night before Navalny's death, a large number of unknown vehicles allegedly arrived in the vicinity of the prison.



"I think that Navalny died much earlier than it was announced," the prisoner believes.



That the Russian authorities were hiding something became even clearer when Alexei Navalny's mother, Lyudmila, came to the mortuary in Salekhard the next day to collect his body and was told that he was not there. She received a notice that said Navalny had died of "sudden death syndrome," which is supposed to be a vague term for cardiac arrest.



"Alexei Navalny was killed. The whole world knows that the President of Russia personally gave the order, as it also knows that Alexei was never afraid of him, never remained silent and never stopped being active. We must not give up either. That is what Alexei asked us," said Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman for the Navalny organization.



She added that Navalny spent more than 300 days in solitary confinement and that he was subjected to sleep deprivation, that he was refused medical assistance and that he was given insufficient amounts of food.



Russian authorities say they will not release the body to the family until they complete their own investigation into the death, while Navalny's allies see it as an attempt to cover up evidence of the murder.



