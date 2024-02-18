World Putin clearly said: A matter of life and death Situation surrounding Ukraine is for the West a matter of tactical position, while for Russia it is of vital importance, Vladimir Putin told Russia TV on 24. ​ Source: Sputnik Sunday, February 18, 2024 | 11:22 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

He commented on the "historical part" of the interview with Tucker Carlson.



He pointed out that it is important for both Russian and foreign listeners to understand how sensitive and important "everything that happens in the direction of Ukraine" is for Russia.



"For them (the West) it's an improvement of the tactical position, and for us it's fate, it's a matter of life and death. I wanted people who will listen to this (interview with Carlson) to understand that. Did I succeed in that or not - it's not up to me to judge," Putin stressed.