World Navalny's wife Yulia: "Vladimir Putin is personally responsible" Alexei Navalny's wife, Yulia, just spoke at the Munich Security Conference. Source: Telegraf Friday, February 16, 2024 | 15:55

She spoke to the public hours after it was announced that he had died in prison in Russia.



"Vladimir Putin is personally responsible for all the terrible things they are doing to my country," she said.



She added that she did not know whether to believe the terrible news that the Russian authorities had announced.



"For many years, we cannot trust Putin and his government. They always lie," she said. As a reminder, the office of the Federal Correctional Service of Russia for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District announced earlier today that Navalny felt bad after a walk and lost consciousness, after which he was unsuccessfully resuscitated, and the cause of death is being determined.



Navalny served a 30-year prison sentence and was known as a harsh critic of the Kremlin.

In his last post on Instagram, Navalny congratulated his wife on Valentine's Day