World US President Joe Biden sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of Statehood Day President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, received a congratulatory message from the President of the USA, Joseph Biden, on the occasion of the National Day. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 14, 2024 | 09:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President of the United States of America Josef Biden conveyed a letter of congratulation on the Statehood Day of Serbia to the President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.



The congratulation reads as follows:



"Dear Mr. President,



On behalf of the American people, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your fellow citizens as you celebrate Serbia's national day on February 15.



As we commemorate 140 years of partnership between our two countries, the United States maintains its enduring commitment to promoting economic cooperation, regional stability, and democratic values. We remain steadfast in our support for Serbia's goal of European integration and encourage you to continue taking the hard steps forward to reach that aim - including instituting necessary reforms and reaching a comprehensive normalization agreement with Kosovo centered on mutual recognition. The strength of our relationship is built on a deep history of people-to-people ties, fighting as allies in both World Wars, and we celebrate the great contributions Serbians have made to American society across many fields. We also value our close cooperation in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic as we jointly confront this unprecedented global challenge.



I look forward to working with you to deepen the bonds of friendship between our countries and to strengthen the relationship between Serbia and the United States. I wish you and the people of the Serbia a joyful celebration", reads the congratulation of the U.S. President Biden.