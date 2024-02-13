World The meeting of the "Big Four" is underway: Will they stop the war? ​ A quadrilateral meeting began on Tuesday in the Egyptian capital Cairo to discuss a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Source: Avaz.ba Tuesday, February 13, 2024 | 20:58 Tweet Share Profimedia/Abed Zagout / Anadolu

This was reported by the local media, Anatolia reports.



The meeting is attended by CIA Director William Burns, Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, Qatari prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Mossad chief David Barnes.



"The meeting discusses the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages and a cease-fire in Gaza," the state-run channel "Al Cairo News" reported, citing an Egyptian source.



Hamas delegation visited the Egyptian capital last week to discuss a possible hostage exchange with Israel. Hamas last week proposed a three-phase cease-fire plan in Gaza that a Palestinian source said would include a 135-day pause in fighting in exchange for the release of hostages.



The original Gaza ceasefire framework agreement was worked out during a meeting of top US, Israeli, Qatar and Egyptian officials in Paris last month. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of genocide, however, rejected Hamas' offer of a ceasefire and vowed to continue the war in Gaza until victory over the Palestinian group.



Israel believes 134 Israelis are being held in Gaza after the Israeli army managed to free two hostages in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah on Monday. Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.



On January 26, the International Court of Justice, following a genocide lawsuit filed by the Republic of South Africa, ruled that Israel must refrain from any actions related to the killing, attacks and destruction of the residents of the Gaza Strip and take all measures to prevent the genocide. However, Israeli forces continue to attack the Gaza Strip.



In 128 days, 28,473 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.