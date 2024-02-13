World Brutal attacks; Almost 400,000 dead War in Ukraine – 720th day. Ukraine announced that air defense shot down 14 Russian drones and one missile yesterday. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 13, 2024 | 09:57 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

On the other hand, the Russian army announced that Ukraine carried out 39 artillery strikes on populated areas on the left bank of the Dnieper, within the Kherson region.



During the night, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 16 Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.



Russian forces launched a total of 23 Iranian-made drones over the country, according to the statement.



Ukrainian officials announced that Russian forces attacked the city of Dnieper again, and that the thermal power plant of the same name was damaged on that occasion.



They point out that part of the city is left without water.



Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov said infrastructure was affected, but gave no further details.