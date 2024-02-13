World Complete collapse - half a million people affected PHOTO More than half a million people in the Australian state of Victoria were left without power as a result of the storm, as power plant was forced to shut down. ​ Source: B92 Tuesday, February 13, 2024 | 09:29 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

AGL's power station, which generates about a third of Victoria's electricity, was forced to shut down in the afternoon after several power poles collapsed.



According to the portal 9news.com.au, the storm ravaged large parts of Victoria and Melbourne and in the afternoon, there was hail the size of a golf ball, flash floods and strong winds, bringing down trees.



"More than 500,000 homes or businesses are without power," State Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said on social media.

Meanwhile in #Australia...#Melbourneweather has gone from 36 degrees and sunny to pummelling down a hail storm (with hail the size of a bottle cap) + bringing down many trees across campus... 👀🌩️☂️ pic.twitter.com/R1LXFwvHGJ — Emma-Louise Cooper (@Emlcpeer) February 13, 2024

After the plant's closure, electricity prices jumped across the state of Victoria to a maximum of A$16,600 per megawatt hour from around $200, according to data from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).



In response, AEMO ordered a reduction in electricity consumption.



The operator has previously announced that urgent investment is needed to ensure electricity supplies remain reliable as old coal-fired plants are phased out.