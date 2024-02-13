World Disaster threatens? China has given a clear warning China has called on Israel to end military operations in the town of Rafah "as soon as possible", warning of a possible humanitarian disaster. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 13, 2024 | 08:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

There are one million and 400 thousand internally displaced Palestinians in Rafah.



"We call on Israel to stop military operations as soon as possible, do everything possible to avoid casualties among innocent civilians and prevent a devastating humanitarian disaster in Rafah," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, according to Al Jazeera.



It added that China "opposes and condemns" actions directed against civilians which violate international law.



Previously, the Israeli authorities designated the city of Rafah as a "safe zone" for Palestinian civilians.