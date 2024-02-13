World "Ukraine will not be able to win a war with Russia" Ukraine, even with help of Western countries, will not be able to defeat Russia, said American journalist Tucker Carlson after an interview with Vladimir Putin. Source: tass.ru Tuesday, February 13, 2024 | 08:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"Ukraine will not be able to win a war with Russia, the Ukrainian army will not be able, even with the support of hundreds of billions of dollars from the West, to expel the Russian army from the region of eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has no industrial potential, as neither NATO nor the United States have", he said.



"And Ukraine has no people, Russia has 100 million more inhabitants than Ukraine. This means that further support for the Ukrainian army from the West only means more dead Ukrainians and further degradation of the Western economy in the US and especially in Germany," he added.