Mass shooting, there are dead and injured PHOTO
At least one person was killed and five were injured in a shooting on the platform at the Mount Eden subway station in the Bronx, New York, police said.Source: Tanjug
The investigation into the case is ongoing, and so far, no arrests have been made, the police said.
The injured hadn't sustained life-threatening injuries, American television ABC announced.
One person has been killed and five others injured in a shooting at a subway station in New York City, authorities in the United States’s biggest city have said.https://t.co/VcdUjytiQz pic.twitter.com/mffbu5L7vZ— Salam Watandar (@sw989fm) February 13, 2024
