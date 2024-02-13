World Mass shooting, there are dead and injured PHOTO At least one person was killed and five were injured in a shooting on the platform at the Mount Eden subway station in the Bronx, New York, police said. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 13, 2024 | 08:08 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The investigation into the case is ongoing, and so far, no arrests have been made, the police said.



The injured hadn't sustained life-threatening injuries, American television ABC announced.