World 0

Mass shooting, there are dead and injured PHOTO

At least one person was killed and five were injured in a shooting on the platform at the Mount Eden subway station in the Bronx, New York, police said.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

The investigation into the case is ongoing, and so far, no arrests have been made, the police said.

The injured hadn't sustained life-threatening injuries, American television ABC announced.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Lloyd Austin hospitalized urgently

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is recovering from prostate cancer, was transferred back to a hospital in Washington.

World Monday, February 12, 2024 08:47 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Kevin Wolf
page 1 of 34 go to page