World Latest satellite images shocked Ukrainians: What Russians erected impossible to break The Russians built an imposing defensive barrier 30 kilometers long, which was built from over two thousand wagons. Source: bulgarianmilitary/M.S. Monday, February 12, 2024 | 21:05 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Profimedia

This information was published by the analytical group DeepState.



This continuous fortification follows the railway track, which originates from the station in Olenivka and extends to Volnovakha, using about 2,100 different types of wagons.



Construction of this colossal defense structure is believed to have begun in July 2023. Intriguingly, it is speculated that the rolling stock used for this massive project was sourced from territories currently under temporary occupation.



This type of fortification effectively forms a solid wall, posing formidable obstacles to any troops daring enough to advance. It is particularly resistant due to the fact that some sections of the track are placed on a high embankment, a design that ensures efficient distribution of the load on the ground.



Solving this challenge requires extensive engineering efforts such as separating the cars, moving them off the rails or moving them to another location.



However, these engineering endeavors would likely provoke reactive Russian artillery tactics.



"This complex engineering feat is difficult to assess in terms of effectiveness. But the intent is unmistakable – it represents a major obstacle to advancing defense forces. It almost doubles as a separate line of defense due to the Herculean task of damaging, transferring or detonating a massive metal entity 30 kilometers away. Navigation equipment over such barriers without clearing the passage is simply unfeasible," explain analysts from "DeepState".