World Lloyd Austin hospitalized urgently U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is recovering from prostate cancer, was transferred back to a hospital in Washington. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 12, 2024 | 08:47

He was transferred to the hospital with an emergency bladder problem and transferred authority to his deputy, the Pentagon said.



Austin was hospitalized yesterday for treatment of "symptoms suggestive of an urgent bladder problem," Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said, according to the AP.



Although Austin initially intended to continue to perform "his duties and responsibilities," it was later announced that he had transferred the authority to his deputy, Kathleen Hicks.



Austin, 70, was admitted to Walter Reed Maryland National Army Medical Center on December 22, for treatment of prostate cancer.



He returned to the hospital again on January 1 due to complications, including urinary infections.



Information about his hospitalization was revealed only four days later, and the Pentagon meanwhile did not specify why the minister was kept for treatment until January 9.



A few days ago, it was announced that Austin would testify before Congress on February 29 regarding his failure to disclose his cancer diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization.



His doctors previously announced that the prognosis for cancer treatment is "excellent" and that no further treatment is necessary.