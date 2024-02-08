World The shameful resolution of the European Parliament on Serbia was adopted ​ The European Parliament adopted a shameful resolution on Serbia. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, February 8, 2024 | 18:07 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg voted on a resolution on local and parliamentary elections in Serbia, which also calls for an international investigation into the vote.



The Serbian opposition lobbied for the adoption of the resolution against Serbia, whose representatives Marinika Tepić, Pavle Grbović, Radomir Lazović and Nebojša Zelenović were in Brussels, where at the plenary debate they presented many falsehoods about the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and about the regularity of the elections held in Serbia on 17 December.

Countless falsehoods in the draft resolution

On the other hand, the draft does not mention anywhere the scandal that violates all the rules of the normal world, that Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija were not allowed to vote. In a resolution, the European Parliament condemned "the disproportionate use of police force against protesters for electoral fraud".