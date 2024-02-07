World A decision has been made, a big change at Buckingham Palace King Charles will no longer personally receive British Prime Minister in his cabinet every week, but will hold meetings over the phone, Downing Street announced Source: B92 Wednesday, February 7, 2024 | 15:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/Yoan Valat, Pool via AP, File

Let us remind you that under normal circumstances all meetings with the Prime Minister are held in Buckingham Palace.



Buckingham Palace announced on Monday afternoon that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.



It has not been revealed at this time what type of cancer it is, but it has been confirmed that the cancer was diagnosed while the king was being treated for a prostate problem.



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said earlier that he was shocked and saddened to learn that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. Sunak said he was happy that "the disease was caught early" and that he hoped the monarch would recover quickly.



Let us remind you that the President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden, also spoke out after the information that the king was suffering from cancer.



He said that he was worried about the information that the British King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer.