Series of explosions in London: Black smoke spreads VIDEO
A series of explosions were heard and smoke was seen billowing from a building next to the Old Bailey court in London.Source: Blic
Several power outages were also reported in nearby buildings.
The London Fire Brigade said in a statement: "Firefighters are currently responding to reports of smoke coming from a building in Warwick Lane".
Fire fighters are on the scene at the Old Bailey in London after a series of explosions heard, initial reports indicate it may be caused by an electrical fault pic.twitter.com/3qPZ6XTIHH— Huginn and Muninn Intelligence (@HM_Int3lligence) February 7, 2024
Major incident at Old Bailey following explosions and smoke. Looks like electrical fault. pic.twitter.com/5Zwkm8VdkL— David Brown (@DavidhBrown) February 7, 2024
Explosion and smoke in building next to Old Bailey. Court evacuated as power went off in courts. Five fire engines. pic.twitter.com/VfvLR306mP— David Brown (@DavidhBrown) February 7, 2024