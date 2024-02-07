World 0

Series of explosions in London: Black smoke spreads VIDEO

A series of explosions were heard and smoke was seen billowing from a building next to the Old Bailey court in London.

Source: Blic
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

Several power outages were also reported in nearby buildings.

The London Fire Brigade said in a statement: "Firefighters are currently responding to reports of smoke coming from a building in Warwick Lane".

