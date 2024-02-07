World Series of explosions in London: Black smoke spreads VIDEO A series of explosions were heard and smoke was seen billowing from a building next to the Old Bailey court in London. Source: Blic Wednesday, February 7, 2024 | 15:02 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Several power outages were also reported in nearby buildings.



The London Fire Brigade said in a statement: "Firefighters are currently responding to reports of smoke coming from a building in Warwick Lane".