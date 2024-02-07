World Alert! Borrell was taken to a shelter EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security, Josep Borrell, who is on a two-day visit to Ukraine, announced that he spent the morning in a shelter. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 7, 2024 | 09:25 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

As he stated, he ended up in the shelter because of the air raid alarms that went off all over Kyiv.



''Starting my morning in the shelter as air alarms are sounding across Kyiv. This is the daily reality of the brave Ukrainian people, since Russia launched its illegal aggression'', Borrell posted on X platform.



Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in the morning, the Ukrainian air force said, and several explosions were heard in the capital as air defense systems were engaged in repelling the attack.



Loud explosions were heard in Kyiv shortly before 7:00 a.m., eyewitnesses reported to the Reuters agency. The Mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, announced on Telegram that air defense systems have been engaged.



He added that parts of the capital of Ukraine were left without electricity today, after a downed Russian missile damaged power lines. In Kyiv and the rest of the country, air warnings have been in place for more than two hours, according to Reuters.



Oleh Syniehubov, the governor of Kharkiv Oblast, in northeastern Ukraine, said Russian missiles hit non-residential infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv, the administrative center of the region.



Earlier it was announced that during his visit to Ukraine Borrell will hold meetings with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov.



As the press service of the European Union announced yesterday, he will also address the deputies in the Verkhovna Rada.



High Representative and Vice President Borrell will visit the EU Advisory Mission for the Reform of the Civilian Security Sector in Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine).