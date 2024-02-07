World Republican impeachment of Mayorkas fails House Republicans failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Source: Voice of America Wednesday, February 7, 2024 | 08:25 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

House Republicans released two impeachment charges against Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday, accusing the Department of Homeland Security Secretary of high crimes and misdemeanors for his implementation of U.S. immigration policy.



The first article charges Mayorkas with “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” by implementing a so-called “catch and release” policy, which allows many migrants awaiting court proceedings to remain in the United States without being detained.



The second article accuses him of having “knowingly made false statements, and knowingly obstructed lawful oversight of the Department of Homeland Security.”



214 members of the lower house of Congress voted for the impeachment of Mayorkas, while 216 were against, including four Republicans and all Democrats.



Republicans claim that Mayorka deliberately relaxed security measures on the border with Mexico and violated the public trust by making false statements to Congress.



Mayorka rejects the accusations, Voice of America reports.



About two million migrants were arrested at the US-Mexico border in fiscal year 2023. This is the first time the House of Representatives has voted to impeach a cabinet member since 1876, when the Secretary of War was under investigation for corruption. The Senate then acquitted him of the charges.



Democrats criticized the Mayorkan impeachment process and accused Republicans of trying to score political points against U.S. President Joseph Biden and his administration ahead of the November election.



Immigration has become one of the main issues in the campaign for the presidential elections in the USA, where the likely candidates will be the current president Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump, according to the Voice of America.