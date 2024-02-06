World 0

Thousands of dead...; "What do you want?! To defend themselves with water pistols?"

War in Ukraine – 713th day. Fighting continues on the Ukrainian front.

The Russian army advanced seven kilometers closer to Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut, as well as east of Avdeyevka and northwest of Maryinka, Moscow claims.

Four people were killed in a Russian strike on Kherson, as Russia carried out several attacks in eastern Ukraine over the previous day, Ukrainian local authorities said.

Charles Michel shocked: What do you want?! Should Ukrainians defend themselves with water pistols?

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said in the European Parliament that he was shocked by calls for peace in Ukraine and the prospect of Crimea and Luhansk remaining part of Russian territory.

"I am amazed when I hear statements from the far left that we must stop supplying weapons to Ukraine. What do you want? That the Ukrainians defend themselves with water guns and strong statements?" he said.

Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines are waiting for decisions on the increase and faster deliveries of artillery shells from the European Union and will be grateful to any European country that helps the largest number of shells reach Ukraine as soon as possible, said today the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, during a conversation with his Portuguese counterpart colleague João Gomes Cravinho.

