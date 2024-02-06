World Shooting in front of courthouse; Urgent statement issued: There are dead and wounded Six people, including three police officers, were wounded today in a shooting outside the courthouse in Istanbul. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 6, 2024 | 12:34 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Francisco Seco

This was announced today by Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, adding that two attackers were killed.



Yerlikaya said that an attempt was made to attack the checkpoint in front of the gate at Çaglayan Court in Istanbul and that two attackers, a woman and a man, were killed, reports Haber Turk.



According to him, it was established that the attackers were members of the far-left Revolutionary People's Liberation Party / Front (DHKP/C), which Turkey classifies as a terrorist organization.



Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunç condemned the armed attack and stated that prosecutors have launched an investigation into the attack.