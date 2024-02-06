World The Russian fleet is paralyzed The effectiveness of the Russian Black Sea Fleet since yesterday is, if not paralyzed, then very complicated. ​ 1 Source: Jutarnji list Tuesday, February 6, 2024 | 10:58 Tweet Share EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The Russians cannot safely enter their main logistics base - Sevastopol.



Namely, the Ukrainian army "cut off" the Russian fleet from their main home port, boasted Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, as reported by the Ukrainian portal RBK Ukraine.



Pletenchuk says that the Russians have great difficulty in carrying out combat missions and tasks as a result of the successful attacks of the Ukrainian Air Force in Crimea.



This very fact, that Ukraine decimated and rendered "inoperative" the Russian Black Sea fleet, is presented by Kyiv as the fact that last year's spring counter-offensive was not in vain, as is often said in the West.



On the "land" it may not have been so successful (the expected breakthrough towards Melitopol and further towards the Sea of Azov was not achieved), but it practically put the fleet out of action, which fell only on missile carriers, writes Kyivska Pravda, noting that the Russians had to withdraw part of its ships to the Russian port of Novorossiysk and its base of Ochamchira in the breakaway Georgian parastatal of Abkhazia.



According to Pletenchuk, the Russian Black Sea Fleet has been unable to use anything but missile ships against Ukraine for a long time. But recently, they have problems with those ships as well, because their "Kalibar" type missiles are located in Sevastopol and it is no longer safe to sail there.



Pletenchuk added that even in Novorossiysk "the problem with loading missiles has not yet been solved". Let us remind you that recently the Ukrainian army used naval drones to sink the missile ship "Ivanovec", which was considered the "pride" of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, because there were only three such ships.



As reported by RBK Ukraine, the ship was destroyed by the soldiers of the Main Intelligence Administration with MAGURA V5 naval drones, and they point out that the price of that ship is 60-70 million US dollars.



Since the beginning of the aggression against Ukraine, Russia has lost about 25 out of about 80 ships of various types.



Let us remind you that back in April 2022, the headquarters command ship of the Black Sea Fleet "Moscow" was destroyed. Pletenchuk noted that another 15 ships are being overhauled because they were disabled by Ukrainian missiles or due to technical failures.



British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said recently that Russia lost about 20 percent of its Black Sea fleet in the last four months of last year, that is, from September to December 2023.



According to Kyiv Pravda, Ukraine destroyed a Russian Kilo-class submarine and damaged a number of Moscow landing ships, such as Minsk, Saratov and Olenegorsk Gornyak. This is precisely why, Pletenchuk points out, underwater and surface missile carriers were not used in the mass enemy missile attacks on Ukraine on December 29, 2023 and January 2, 2024.



He points out that he noticed that since January 3, Russian "missile carriers" have not been spotted in the Black Sea at all, despite the fact that the weather conditions were favorable for bringing the ships into operational condition.



At the same time, the representative of the Ukrainian Navy added that on January 3 in the morning, there were two ships in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov, but there were no missile carriers.



According to Ukrainian data, Russia no longer controls a large part of the Black Sea, it cannot fully monitor its territorial shores, and especially the Ukrainian part, so that Ukraine controls maritime traffic in the western part of the Black Sea.