World

This is a disaster, emergency and evacuation orders have been issued PHOTO/VIDEO

At least three people have been killed by falling trees as a powerful storm drenches California bringing flooding, mudslides and power outages.

Source: Tanjug
Tanjug/AP Photo/Ethan Swope
Tanjug/AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Due to record rainfall, California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in eight counties, writes the BBC.

Fire officials have responded to over 130 flooding incidents and conducted several rescues since the deluge began.

Officials have issued evacuation orders for some hilly neighborhoods in the south of the state, including in Los Angeles, where city leaders declared an emergency.

Earlier, 16 residents were forced from their Hollywood Hills homes after mudslides flowed through houses, knocking buildings off their foundations and rupturing gas lines.

The storm and associated flooding has also forced schools to close from Malibu to Sonoma County, near San Francisco.

The storm is due to an "atmospheric river" effect, a phenomenon in which water evaporates into the air and is carried along by the wind, forming long currents that flow in the sky like rivers flow on land, according to the BBC.

This slow-moving storm is the second atmospheric river to hit California in two weeks.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Eugene Garcia
Tanjug/AP Photo/Eugene Garcia

