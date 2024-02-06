World Biden about to be knocked out, going down the history? The results of the new national poll are disappointing for Biden. Source: NBC, NOVOSTI Tuesday, February 6, 2024 | 08:28 Tweet Share EPA/OLIVIER DOULIERY / POOL

They showed that his rival Donald Trump further increased his advantage in the election race.



He had five percent more in a hypothetical general election matchup. Biden is trailing by double digits on the issues that matter most to voters. Trump is ahead by more than 20 percent on the economy. The same applies to the fight against violence.



The head of the White House is "wooing" Latino voters, a critical voting block in which polls show Biden and Trump tied. Biden also trails Trump by more than 30 percentage points on immigration and border security, as the Senate prepares to pass a new bipartisan immigration bill that is likely to end the controversial policy known as "catch and release."



If the elections were held today, Trump would get 47 percent of the vote, and Biden 42 percent, according to a poll conducted by NBC.