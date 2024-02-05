World Orban's "no" for Sweden The vote at the extraordinary session of the Hungarian Parliament on the ratification of the agreement on Sweden's accession to NATO was not held. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 5, 2024 | 17:07 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/Vitalii Vodolazskyi

The Hungarian Parliament could not vote today in an emergency session on the ratification of the agreement on Sweden's membership in NATO due to the lack of a quorum, announced the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Sandor Lezak.



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz MPs and their allies decided not to appear at the session, which is why the vote on Sweden's membership in the Alliance is not possible, the Swedish public service SVT reports.



Only 51 out of a total of 199 deputies were present in the hall, and the ruling coalition of Fidesz and the Christian Democratic People's Party announced on February 2 that they would not participate in the vote, saying that they were waiting for a meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.



After Turkey's positive vote, Hungary remains the only NATO member country that has not ratified Sweden's request for admission to the Alliance. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán invited his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson to Budapest to discuss the issue. Orbán said that the Hungarian government supports Sweden's entry into NATO, but that the MPs do not want to ratify it, because, as he stated, the Swedish authorities are spreading "shameless lies" about Hungary.



Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó expressed hope that the visit will help build trust between the Hungarian parliament and the Swedish authorities.