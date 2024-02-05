World Retaliation: America's largest base attacked - there are dead Five members of the SDF "commandos" special forces, present with the U.S. forces at the base of the al-Omar oil field in the village Deir ez-Zor, were killed. Source: syriahr/M.S. Monday, February 5, 2024 | 10:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Apart from them, around 20 members were wounded in the attack carried out by the "Islamic Resistance" after midnight on Sunday to Monday, where the base was targeted by a drone, as part of the "Revenge for Gaza" campaign, and the number is likely to increase.



The attack is the first response by Iranian militias to US bases following US airstrikes on militia positions in various areas they control.



Since October 19, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has documented 108 attacks by Iran-backed militias on coalition bases in various areas across Syria.