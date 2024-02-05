World Ukrainians focused on Avdeyevka? They sent Abrams in defense against Russians VIDEO Footage and reports have emerged of sightings of an American M1 Abrams main battle tank in the direction of Avdeyevka, a region where conflict continues to rage Source: bulgarianmilitary/M.S. Monday, February 5, 2024 | 09:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

Pro-Ukraine sources on social media channels such as Twitter and Telegram hinted at this through a short, "unidentified" video.



According to the channel on Telegram, it is believed that the origin of the video comes from another American combat vehicle - the Bradley fighting vehicle.



It's not such a small matter when a US-donated tank "surfaces" near an active combat zone in Ukraine.



Every sighting of an Abrams since Ukraine received its promised batch of tanks late last year has been headline-worthy. After all, these American tanks have always stayed away from the battlefield. So this really marks the debut of the "first M1 tank" in fierce battle scenarios.



However, there is a catch. Those familiar with the tanks suggest that the video shows the M1A2 SEPv2 version of the tank, not the M1A1SA tanks that were actually sent to Ukraine.



There is no record or announcement that Ukraine received the M1A2 SEPv2.



So, either it's "fake" and "misleading" news, or the video was shot outside of Ukraine, or the US delivered a version of the tank that they didn't release.