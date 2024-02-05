World Horrifying fire claimed almost 100 lives, the city on the verge of collapse VIDEO The death toll from wildfires in central Chile has risen to 99, while several hundred people are missing, local authorities said. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 5, 2024 | 09:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/AILEN DIAZ

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said on Sunday that the country was facing a "tragedy of great proportions", Reuters reported.



Of the total number of deceased, 32 were identified. In addition, 25 autopsies were performed, according to Chilean media.



The emergency services are trying to contain the fiery element that threatens urban areas as well.



Black smoke billowed over many parts of the Valparaíso region in central Chile, home to nearly a million people, and firefighters were using helicopters to battle the blaze. Areas around the coastal tourist town of Viña del Mar are among the hardest hit, with rescue teams struggling to reach all affected areas. Interior Minister Carolina Tohá said the country was facing its worst disaster since the 2010 earthquake, which killed around 500 people. "The area affected by fires today is much smaller than last year, but now the area threatened by fire is increasing," Tohá said.



She stated that the authorities are most concerned about the fact that some of the active fires are developing very close to urban areas "with a very high potential to endanger people, houses and other objects".



Forest fires are not uncommon in Chile during the summer months, and last year a record heat wave killed around 27 people and destroyed more than 400,000 hectares of land.