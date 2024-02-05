A dramatic warning issued: Millions are at risk - life-threatening flood PHOTO/VIDEO
More than 11 million people in California are at high risk of life-threatening flooding.
Parts of the Los Angeles area are forecast to receive nearly half a year's worth of rain by Tuesday.
More than 900,000 electricity customers in California faced outages as an intense storm swept the state with heavy rain and high winds.
Ballona Creek is raging through #DelRey right now and the bike path is underwater at Centinela Ave as rain intensifies throughout #LosAngeles #California #USA #cawx #weather #Flood #Flooding #SantaMonica #Californiastorm— Elite Theory (@Elite_Theory) February 5, 2024
V.C- John Schreiber pic.twitter.com/ejbCTbYa7k
A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of the South and Central Coast, including areas in Los Angeles, where officials warned of one of the "most dramatic days of weather in recent memory."
Live updates: California atmospheric river-fueled storm brings rain and flooding to Los Angeles, San Diego and throughout state - CNN https://t.co/PKOysDGbBw— I'm On Fire (@OnFire136) February 5, 2024
Nearly 40 million people are under a flood watch across California, with a state of emergency in effect in eight counties, with evacuations in some areas.
#Watch Satellite imagery of the major atmospheric river and rapidly deepening mid-latitude cyclone slamming into California bringing a severe windstorm to Central/Northern California.#Flooding #CaliforniaStorm #CaliforniaWeather #Windstorm #Flooding #USA #Nevada #CAwx pic.twitter.com/9BujbCJSSn— Europe Cognizant (@EuropeCognizant) February 5, 2024
Flight delays and cancellations are piling up at major California airports as an atmospheric river storm hits the state Sunday night.
Several cars stranded in flooding along San Vicente in Brentwood, but it isn’t stopping other drivers from barreling through. #flooding #Brentwood #California #HeavyFlood #LosAngeles #JustIn pic.twitter.com/ZW3dsZm2GH— shivanshu tiwari (@shivanshu7253) February 5, 2024