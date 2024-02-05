World A dramatic warning issued: Millions are at risk - life-threatening flood PHOTO/VIDEO More than 11 million people in California are at high risk of life-threatening flooding. Source: B92, CNN Monday, February 5, 2024 | 09:09 Tweet Share

Parts of the Los Angeles area are forecast to receive nearly half a year's worth of rain by Tuesday.



More than 900,000 electricity customers in California faced outages as an intense storm swept the state with heavy rain and high winds.

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of the South and Central Coast, including areas in Los Angeles, where officials warned of one of the "most dramatic days of weather in recent memory."

Live updates: California atmospheric river-fueled storm brings rain and flooding to Los Angeles, San Diego and throughout state - CNN https://t.co/PKOysDGbBw — I'm On Fire (@OnFire136) February 5, 2024

Nearly 40 million people are under a flood watch across California, with a state of emergency in effect in eight counties, with evacuations in some areas.

Flight delays and cancellations are piling up at major California airports as an atmospheric river storm hits the state Sunday night.