World They angered Russia; They breached the contract - Moscow has only one message Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned Ecuador's decision to hand over Russian military equipment to the United States for use in Ukraine. Source: B92 Friday, February 2, 2024 | 10:20 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Russia called that move a "reckless" violation of the treaty, RIA reported.



Ecuador's government said last month it would accept an offer from Washington to exchange what it called "Ukrainian and Russian scrap metal" for advanced US equipment worth $200 million.



The United States has announced that weapons it receives from Ecuador will be sent to Ukraine to help bolster its forces on the battlefield against Russia.



Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, told RIA that Ecuador's decision was made under pressure from outside forces.



"Such a thoughtless decision was made by the Ecuadorian side under serious pressure from external stakeholders," she said.



"Our partners are well aware of the provisions of the contract, which include the obligation to use the delivered equipment for the specified purposes and not to transfer it to a third party without obtaining the appropriate consent of the Russian side."



Authorities in Ecuador said Moscow had advised against changing the hardware, but believed they had the right to do so anyway.