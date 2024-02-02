World The Great Betrayal: Hamastan is being created? United States and Great Britain's obsession with the "two-state solution" threatens to further encourage Hamas, writes the Jewish News Syndicate. Source: JNS/M.S. Thursday, February 1, 2024 | 23:35 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Fears that the Biden administration's bearish embrace of embattled Israel could "swallow" Israel alive have dramatically intensified this week, JNS writes.



On Wednesday, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the administration is "actively pursuing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with real security guarantees for Israel."



He confirmed a report on the Hebrew-language Walla news site that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had ordered officials to look into the possibility of US and international recognition of a "state of Palestine" a day after the Gaza war.



A senior US official told the site that elements within the Biden administration are recommending a move to recognize a Palestinian state as the first step in a renewed peace process, not as a result of negotiations between the parties.



These "elements within the Biden administration" appear to be in step with the British government. Two days before the report, at a reception in London, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron stunned observers by announcing that the British government was considering formal recognition of a "state of Palestine," including by the UN.



"This could be one of the things that will help make this process irreversible," he said. From the start of the Gaza war, it was clear that both Britain and America were using the turmoil to further their obsession with a "two-state solution".



However, it is one thing to insist on a movement towards a Palestinian state. One-sided recognition crosses the red line. The official recognition of a non-existent "Palestine" is part of the diplomatic war strategy against Israel promoted by those who want the Jewish state destroyed.



Conceptually ludicrous, since it involves the recognition of a "state" that has no physical form and borders, it would abruptly remove the necessity for the Palestinian Arabs to agree to live in peace with Israel. Instead, it would further fuel their rejection of Israel's right to exist, JNS argues.



They propose declaring the existence of a Palestinian state, which the Palestinians have always refused to accept. They treat Hamas and the Palestinian state as unrelated to each other.



Get Hamas off the throne and a Palestinian state will end this hundred-year war. But Hamas are Palestinians. Hundreds of "ordinary" Palestinians from Gaza joined them in their atrocities on October 7. The ruling P.A. party, Fatah, supported the pogrom. The Palestinian state would become Hamastan on steroids and would potentially be led as such by Iran or Qatar, JNS points out.



As Israel is forced to sacrifice the flower of its youth while fighting for its life, its so-called allies are putting the West itself in ever-increasing danger as they threaten to "wither" the Jewish state again to cover up their own malicious incompetence, JNS concludes.