World Horror in London: Mother and children attacked with acid; Suspect is still on the run Police have launched a manhunt after nine people, including two children and three police officers, were injured in an acid attack in south London. ​ Source: telegraph.co.uk Thursday, February 1, 2024 | 10:09 Tweet Share Tanjug/James Weech/PA via AP

The woman and her two young children are believed to have been the intended targets after they were doused with a "corrosive substance" on a road near Clapham Common at around 7.25 p.m. on Wednesday.



A witness said the mother screamed "my eyes" and "the police" after being attacked with the substance.



He told the newspaper Sun that the mother, together with the children, was in the car with the man. The couple got out of the vehicle and started fighting in the street. The man then allegedly returned to the car and tried to run over the woman.



The witness said: "The girl was banging on the door from her father's side, the lady was crying, screaming 'my eyes, the police. He opened the door, took out the baby and hit the ground twice".



Police were called to the scene in Lessar Avenue along with an ambulance team, and the woman and her children were taken to hospital.



Three other adults were also taken to hospital with injuries believed to have been sustained while coming to the aid of the woman and her children.



The suspect is still at large.



A witness said the mother screamed "my eyes" and "the police" after being attacked with the substance. He also told the BBC that the mother cried "I can't see, I can't see" as he tried to help her.



"It was pretty horrible," he added.

Tanjug/James Weech/PA via AP