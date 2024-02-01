World That's it? America is torn apart Due to the crisis over the Texas-Mexico border, that is, the conflict between that state and the federal authorities, America is sliding into "TEXIT". Source: B92 Thursday, February 1, 2024 | 09:58 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Luis Torres

Daniel Miller, president of the Texas Nationalist Movement, which is campaigning for that American state to become fully independent, said that "TEXIT" is now on everyone's mind. He also claims that the secession of Texas from the USA "could be closer than you think".



His words come in the wake of the US state's conflict with federal authorities over the Texas-Mexico border.



Tensions rose after the Supreme Court ruled by a narrow majority on January 22 that federal agents can remove "razor wire", placed along the border, ordered by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in an effort to reduce migrant crossings.



Abbott responded to federal authorities by invoking Texas' "constitutional authority to defend and protect itself" from what he described as "invasions," and 25 other Republican governors issued a joint statement expressing their support for his position.

EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS

In a Texas podcast published on January 30, Miller discussed the impact of the border dispute on his campaign for Texas independence, or "TEXIT". He argued that Abbott's politics "is really Texas standing up for our rights, the law and our sovereignty."



"Sometimes you can get 100 years of history in one day or one week, that's obviously a paraphrase, and here we are. This is one of those situations where things seemed to slow down a little bit, and then all of a sudden, in just a matter of time, here we are", he said, adding:



"We're at a point where 'TEXIT' is on everyone's mind, both those who are for it and those who are against it. We're in trouble to get what we've always talked about, which is a binding vote, a vote that Texas become a self-governing independent nation." Miller also said the federal government has long frustrated efforts by state authorities to reduce border crossings.



"Every time Texas tries to do something to secure the border, the federal government steps in and interferes; or they've previously made Texas' efforts so neutered that they basically have Texans -- the Texas Department of the Army and the Texas Department of Public Safety -- working as border patrol auxiliaries" who were ordered to let them [migrants] across, process them, put them on buses and planes and send them everywhere," he said.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

Referring to other states with Republican governors who supported Abbott, Miller went on to ask whether there are wider cracks in the American union.



And then he asked, "So does that mean we're going to see the secession of not only Texas but the rest of the states, the other 25, and what does that mean for the United States? It's interesting times... I think we're going to a place where this is beyond a constitutional crisis".



Speaking to Newsweek, Miller then said he believes the border standoff is driving more Texans to support a "yes" vote on the hypothetical question of whether Texas should become an independent state.



"The current border issue has done two things. First, it has turned a significant number of undecided voters into 'Yes' voters. It also appears to have had the effect of activating a significant number of independent voters and pushing them to support a 'TEXIT' vote," Miller said.