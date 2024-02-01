World The knife that was stuck in Putin's back is stuck even deeper; Starting from today... Armenia officially became a country that recognizes the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court in The Hague. That decision enraged Russia. ​ Source: B92 Thursday, February 1, 2024 | 09:09 Tweet Share Tanjug/Aleksander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

"The Rome Statute, which established the International Criminal Court, officially enters into force for Armenia on February 1," Armenian representative for legal affairs Yeghisheh Kirakosyan told Agency France-Presse.



For Russia, the official Yerevan's move is a particularly painful issue because for years Moscow has been the guarantor of some kind of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan in their territorial disputes over Nagorno-Karabakh.



Both countries were considered close to official Moscow, but the whole thing turned upside down when ethnic Armenians were expelled from Nagorno-Karabakh, which is officially considered Azerbaijani territory. A number of Western countries and organizations assessed the move as an exodus and ethnic cleansing, and officials in Armenia felt that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had been protecting them for decades, had now betrayed them.

Moscow has just been stabbed in the back

Russia either did not want or could not, in the middle of the war with Ukraine, to deal more seriously with the issue and Nagorno-Karabakh fell.



What followed was that Armenia "stabbed" Putin in the back when it signed, that is, ratified the Rome Statute, which, when it enters into force - and that is today, that country became obliged to arrest the Russian President if he sets foot in Armenia.

Armenia accuses Russia: We paid a high price

Namely, let's recall, in March of last year the court whose seat is in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for the Russian President for organizing or approving the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.



However, it should also be remembered that Armenia "stabbed another knife in the back" of Putin. Namely, Armenia declared that it would like to become a member of NATO, and Alliance officials sent an invitation to Yerevan for talks.



At the time, it was speculated that Armenia allegedly made such a decision in order to gain the favor of America and their economic assistance, but also in the matter of confrontation with Azerbaijan.