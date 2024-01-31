World Russians, you are in for a surprise; It's worse than HIMARS War in Ukraine – 707th day. Kyiv announced that more than 330 rocket attacks and 600 combat drone strikes have been carried out on Ukrainian positions in 2024. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 31, 2024 | 14:47 Tweet Share Foto: shutterstock, StunningArt

Fighting in Ukraine during the previous day was fought in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and clashes were also fought in Kharkiv and Kherson, in the east and south of the country.



On the other hand, more than 10 drones of the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Belgorod region in the past 24 hours, with more than 120 shells fired at towns and villages in the border region.

European Commission: Measures to limit imports from Ukraine are proposed

The European Commission today proposed measures to limit the import of agricultural products from Ukraine in order to calm the protests of farmers in France and other members of the European Union.



The Commission's proposal, which will require the approval of EU governments and the European Parliament, introduces an "emergency brake" for the most sensitive products, poultry, eggs and sugar, i.e. allows the introduction of tariffs if imports exceed the average levels of 2022 and 2023.



At the same time, the Commission announced that it will extend the suspension of import duties on Ukrainian exports for another year, until June 2025.

Moscow: 195 soldiers exchanged

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that as a result of negotiations, 195 Russian soldiers returned from captivity. "As a result of the negotiation process, on January 31, 195 Russian soldiers were returned from the territory under the control of the Kyiv regime, who were in danger of life in captivity. In exchange, exactly 195 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were handed over," the statement specifies. Exchanged soldiers will be flown to Moscow by military aircraft for treatment and rehabilitation.

White House official arrived in Kyiv

US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland has come to Kyiv today.

US ambassador to #Ukraine Brigitte Brink said that Nuland is scheduled to meet with Ukraine's leadership, war veterans and civil society today. pic.twitter.com/MdJyrNt1Tj — BREAKING NEWS: UKRAINE (@MrFukkew) January 31, 2024

Russians, you are in for a surprise; It's worse than HIMARS

EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

After successful testing in the USA, Ukraine will soon receive the first large batch of long-range Boeing missiles.



Those missiles should enable strikes deep into Russian-controlled territory, according to sources familiar with the matter. Those missiles could arrive on the battlefield in Ukraine as early as today, reports the Reuters report of the "Politico" website.



The small-diameter GLSDB missiles should allow the Ukrainian military to hit targets at a distance of about 150 km, twice the range of the HIMARS missiles already supplied to it by the Americans, which could force Russia to move its rear sites even further from front lines.



Tests with the GLSDB were carried out on January 16 at the Eglin Air Force Base test site in Florida, allowing shipments to begin, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.



As they stated, six missiles were fired in the test over the Gulf of Mexico. The plan is to airlift launchers and dozens of warheads to Ukraine. The time of delivery and their final deployment has been kept a secret, in order to preserve the element of surprise.



A Pentagon spokesman declined to comment on the reports. For the Washington administration, the decision to send the GLSDB to Ukraine represents an alternative to the ATACMS missiles, which the US has so far provided in small numbers. ATACMS stocks in Ukraine are depleted.



The GLSDB, "gliding bombs," while not as powerful, are much cheaper, smaller, and easier to deploy than the ATACMS, making them better suited to what Ukraine hopes to accomplish: disrupting Russian operations and creating a tactical advantage.



"It is long past time to find creative means to provide the capabilities and capacities needed to strike deep and often behind Russian lines," said Tom Karako, an expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.



When Boeing showed the weapon to the US military last year, it offered an "accelerated nine-month option" for delivery, which exempts it from detailed scrutiny of whether its offer is the best. The Pentagon publicly announced that the funding was approved in February last year, and the contract to start production was signed the following month.



Since the GLSDB has already been paid, those weapons can also bypass discussions in Congress about funding the continued supply of weapons to Ukraine. Boeing did not respond to a request for comment, Reuters reports.

