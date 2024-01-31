World Iskander will target Berlin? "We must turn to the USA..." "Europe has not taken the Russian threat seriously enough", Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Source: index.hr Wednesday, January 31, 2024 | 10:41 Tweet Share EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

He also emphasized that Berlin is within range of Russian missiles stationed in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.



His statements are just the latest in a series of warnings from high-ranking Western officials about the danger of a potential war with Russia. Namely, the NATO armies have strengthened their capacities and readiness since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Although the escalation of the war in Ukraine into an all-out conflict between NATO and Russia has been averted for now, there are concerns that the West has not really accepted it as a real risk.



Lt. Gen. Alexander Sollfrank, commander of NATO's military logistics center in Germany, said earlier this month that NATO should be prepared for the possibility of Russian missile attacks in Europe in the event of an all-out war. He warned that Germany would probably be one of the potential targets. Asked if Poland was in danger, Sikorski said:



"Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened Poland, Latvia and Finland. When he threatens a country, he's serious. Too often we haven't taken him seriously." "And nuclear weapons near Kaliningrad, Iskander-type missiles, could reach Berlin. I am really surprised that this is not a topic in Germany," he added.



Sikorski pointed out that the total economic power of the West is twenty times stronger than Russia, but that despite this, Russia has the main say in the production of ammunition. "We have to mobilize our forces," he said.



"If the Americans withhold their help, then we face a serious dilemma. We would either have to replace America, that is, redouble our efforts, or let Putin conquer Ukraine," Sikorski added.