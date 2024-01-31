World Moscow: That is an ultimatum It is clear to the entire world that the "peace formula of the Ukrainian President" imposed by the West represents an ultimatum to Russia, Sergey Lavrov said. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, January 31, 2024 | 10:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool Photo via AP

"The United States of America and its allies are imposing the famous 'Zelensky formula' on the international community and are trying to present that same formula as the only way to resolve the conflict," said the Russian Foreign Minister at the first meeting of representatives of the BRICS members as part of the Russian presidency of the organization.



"It is obvious to everyone that this method is nothing but an ultimatum to Russia, which is simply impossible to fulfill and does not honor those who try to present themselves as foreign policy officials and effective managers," he added, as reported by Russian portals.



Lavrov added that the initiatives of Brazil and the Republic of South Africa to resolve the Ukrainian conflict of Western countries are not even considered at the meetings on the so-called "Zelensky peace formula".



Kyiv's "peace formula" calls for the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the provision of Euro-Atlantic security guarantees and the creation of a special tribunal to investigate war crimes attributed to Russia.