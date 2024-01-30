World Storming the hospital; Israeli special forces carried out an unusual action Israeli forces disguised as women and medical workers stormed a hospital in the occupied West Bank today. ​ Source: AP/M.S. Tuesday, January 30, 2024 | 17:14 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Israeli special forces killed three Palestinian militants in the attack.



The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that Israeli forces opened fire on the ward of Ibn Sina Hospital in the city of Jenin.



The ministry condemned the raid and called on the international community to put pressure on the Israeli army to stop such operations in hospitals.



A hospital spokesman said there was no exchange of fire, indicating it was a targeted killing.



The military said the militants were using the hospital as a hideout, without providing evidence.