World They are sending armed forces to the border: The war is about to break out? The Israeli army will "soon begin an operation" in the north of the country, on the border with Lebanon, where it exchanges fire with Hezbollah every day. ​ Source: index.hr Monday, January 29, 2024 | 20:55

This was stated today by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.



The minister informed the soldiers deployed near the border with the Gaza Strip that they will be sent to the north of the country.



"They will go into action soon, so the forces in the north have been reinforced," said the minister, adding that the reservists will leave their positions to prepare for future operations.

"The prospect of war is much greater than before"

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said recently that the prospect of war in the north of the country "in the coming months" is now "much higher than before".



More than 200 people have been killed in more than three months of firefights with Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to AFP. On the Israeli side, 15 dead, including 9 soldiers and 6 civilians, according to the Israeli army.



The minister also said that Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip lack ammunition and food, but that the war will last for months.