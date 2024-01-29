World Joseph Biden vows retaliation after drone strike? U.S. President Joseph Biden announced that the ones responsible for the attack on the U.S. base in Jordan, on the border with Syria, will be "held accountable". Source: Tanjug Monday, January 29, 2024 | 08:20 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In the attack, three American soldiers were killed and at least 34 wounded, accusing "radical militant groups supported by Iran" of the drone attack.



"Have no doubt - we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing," Biden said in a statement.



In a statement, President Joe Biden honored the slain service members for being "unwavering in their bravery. Unflinching in their duty. Unbending in their commitment to our country".



Three US soldiers were killed and at least 34 wounded in a drone attack on a smaller U.S. base in Jordan, known as Tower 22. It is the first time U.S. soldiers have been killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the start of the Gaza war.



Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group for several armed militant factions backed by Iran, claimed responsibility for attacks on the Jordanian-Syrian border, including a drone attack on a U.S. military base.



The Islamic Resistance Forces announced on their Telegram channel that they had launched drone strikes at dawn yesterday as part of their efforts to, as they said, "resist the US occupation forces in Iraq" and in response to Israel's "massacres" of the people of Gaza, CNN reports.



As reported by the AP, Biden held a moment of silence during an appearance at a Baptist church banquet hall on his trip to South Carolina as part of the campaign for the upcoming presidential election.



"We had a difficult day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases," Biden said, and later, after a minute of silence, vowed, "and we will respond."



The outgoing US president later stated in a written statement that the US would "hold accountable" the perpetrators of the attack at, as he announced, a time and manner of the US's choosing. Several US senators have called for a strong response to the attack, with some suggesting that targets in Iran, which they see as the main culprit behind the deaths of US soldiers, should be struck directly.



They believe that the attack in Jordan crossed the so-called "red line", that is, that a point has been reached where a fierce response is inevitable.



U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he was "furious", adding that he "will not tolerate" attacks on US forces. He also stated that he will take all necessary actions to defend the US, its troops and interests.



Meanwhile, Iranian-backed militants in eastern Syria have begun retreating from their positions, fearing US airstrikes, Omar Abu Layla, a European activist who heads the Deir Ezzor 24 media group, told the AP.



US Central Command said earlier that at least 34 US soldiers were injured in a drone attack on its base in Jordan, known as Tower 22, in a dawn attack, eight of whom were airlifted from Jordan in stable condition to provide follow-up care.



Three officials said the drone struck near the soldiers' quarters, which they said explains why there are so many casualties. Tower 22 is located along the Syrian border and is mainly used by troops engaged in an advice and assist mission to Jordanian forces.



According to the announcement of the Central Command of the US Army, about 350 members of the US Army and Air Force are located in the US base.