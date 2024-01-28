World The number of wounded US soldiers is growing; Biden: We know who is behind the attack The number of soldiers wounded in the attack on the American base in Jordan has exceeded 30. Source: Tanjug Sunday, January 28, 2024 | 19:45 Tweet Share Shutterstock/ Trent Inness

It is likely to rise further as soldiers seek medical attention for symptoms related to traumatic brain injury, two US officials said.



They told CNN that the combat drone exploded near the premises where the American soldiers were housed.



US President Joseph Biden said the attack was carried out by "radical militant groups supported by Iran".



These are the first US soldiers to be killed in the region since Hamas' deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7.



Since then, there have been attacks on US bases in the region, but so far the US military has not announced any casualties among its soldiers.



"As we gather information about the attack, we know it was carried out by pro-Iranian radical militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq. My wife, Jill, and I will join the families of the fallen soldiers - as well as Americans across the country - in mourning the loss of our workers in this heinous and a totally unfair attack," said Biden.



The attack took place on Saturday evening, and so far there is no reaction from officials in Jordan, which borders Iraq, Israel, the West Bank, Saudi Arabia and Syria.



American troops have long used Jordan as a base, which, according to AP, is a close ally of the United States. In general, about 3,000 American soldiers are stationed in Jordan.