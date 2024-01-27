World Nuland visits Turkey; They are dangerously arming the region Acting US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland will travel to Turkey on a two-day visit from January 28 to 29. Source: Tanjug Saturday, January 27, 2024 | 17:27 Tweet Share Foto: shutterstock, Ali _Cobanoglu

This was announced today by the State Department.



In Ankara, Nuland will meet with high-ranking officials of the Turkish government and business leaders with whom she will discuss a number of bilateral, regional and global issues on which the two countries cooperate.



Meanwhile, after Ankara ratified Sweden's accession to NATO, the US government approved Turkey's purchase of 40 new F-16 fighter jets worth $23 billion.



The deal also includes modernization kits for 79 existing Turkish F-16 fighters, AP reports. Washington's decision came just hours after Turkey on Friday deposited its "instrument of ratification" for Sweden's accession to NATO in Washington, where the alliance's archive of documents is located, and after several key members of Congress withdrew their objections to the sale of US fighter jets to Turkey.



The U.S. State Department notified Congress that the $8.6 billion sale of 40 F-35 fighters to Greece was also approved.