World Putin sent a chilling message 500 km from Berlin On Thursday, 500 km from Berlin, the Russian president sent a harsh message to the West. Friday, January 26, 2024 | 13:40

Let us remind you that yesterday Putin landed in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave that is sandwiched between two NATO members Poland and Lithuania. Since he came to Kaliningrad from the far east of Siberia, he had to fly about 6,500 km, and at one point NATO raised nine planes because of Putin.



Although Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin's visit to the Russian exclave does not represent a message to NATO countries, the Russian leader sent harsh words to the West on the occasion.



According to foreign media, "defiant" Putin warned that countries bordering the territory of the Baltic Sea are not ready for "what follows" after many decided to tear down Soviet war monuments.



"This is an astonishing ignorance and lack of understanding of where they live, what they are doing and what will follow," Putin told students at the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University.