World Zelensky's worst nightmare has started to come true Hints that the US might someday stop sending aid to Ukraine have, to some extent, come true. Source: B92, Novosti Friday, January 26, 2024 | 11:04 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/HOLLIE ADAMS / POOL

The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, said that the US administration has run out of money to help Ukraine, so Washington can no longer supply Kyiv with missiles and ammunition at the same pace as a year ago.



At the same time, the U.S. Secretary of Defense called on the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine to cover the needs of Kyiv until the congressmen in Washington approve the corresponding legislation.



"That's why I call on this group to 'dig deep' to provide life-saving land-based air defense systems and interceptors to Ukraine," Austin said in a video address to the public from his home, the first since the operation.



Austin, however, said that the United States will support Ukraine "in its fight for freedom." Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, Celeste Wallander, said after Austin's address that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is receiving reports from the front that "units do not have the supplies of weapons and ammunition they need."



"That's one of the reasons why we focused on the need to answer the questions of Congress, so they could move forward with the decision," she said.



Austin recalled that at the end of December last year, the Pentagon announced its 54th financial support for Ukraine worth up to 250 million dollars. But the US has since been unable to provide additional ammunition to Kyiv because the US Congress has yet to approve additional funding. On the congressman's desk is a paper with more than 110 billion in aid for Ukraine and Israel, the adoption of which they cannot agree on, despite the appeal of the current head of the White House, Joseph Biden. Of that cake, almost 61 billion dollars have been earmarked for Kyiv. As expected, Moscow's reaction followed. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in a difficult situation.



"Zelensky is in a very difficult situation, they stopped giving him money," said Peskov.



He noted that there are not enough grenades for Zelensky abroad, while he sent the message to European officials that they "threw money on Ukraine".