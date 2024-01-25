World Serbian Army displays its power? Everything has been announced ​ Defense Minister Miloš Vučević announced a large display of weapons with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. Source: B92 Thursday, January 25, 2024 | 11:00 Tweet Share Foto: Ministarstvo odbrane

As he stated, a very important event for the Serbian Army awaits us on January 30.



"It is an annual analysis of the situation in the Serbian Armed Forces, when the military leadership submits a report to the president. I think we will also have a display of weapons with the president and of course we will insist that the suspension of military service should be abolished, our proposal is up to four months and that it is not preparation for war, but to save the country, to have generations who know how to defend their country, to have guys who know how to defend their families, mothers, fathers, their wives. And also, to know how to act in natural disasters, because in addition to police, our army has always helped. And that has always been the case, because our army is the people's army," said Vucevic.