World Putin in danger? Ukrainians launched an attack near his palace VIDEO A kamikaze drone struck a large oil storage facility very close to Russian President Vladimir Putin's palace on the Black Sea. Source: Blic Thursday, January 25, 2024 | 10:30

The footage shows a giant flame engulfing the Rosneft RN-Marine Terminal oil facility in the city of Tuapse in the Krasnodar region.



The midnight strike was the fourth to hit energy infrastructure facilities in Russia in six days.



The depot is closer to Putin's billion-euro clifftop palace in Gelendzhik, which boasts an underground bunker, a pole-dancing boudoir and a vineyard.



It is about 80 kilometers away from the place of destruction. It is believed that the palace is protected by modern anti-aircraft defense systems. The attack underscores a new trend in the war, as Ukraine uses its kamikaze drones to strike inside Russia while awaiting new arms shipments from the West. Air defenses were heard in Tuapse before an explosion at an oil refinery owned by Rosneft, Russia's second largest state-controlled company and the largest oil producer.



The flames spread to more than 2,150 square meters of the refinery, which contains 100 tons of gasoline and 200 tons of oil.