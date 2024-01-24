World It's been confirmed: The plane with "Rio Tinto" staff members crashed; Six died Six people died in the crash of a small passenger plane, which was transporting workers to the Diavik Diamond Mine of the company "Rio Tinto", in Canada. Source: Blic Wednesday, January 24, 2024 | 23:16 Tweet Share ilustracija/Profimedia/David Mareuil / Anadolu

The accident took place in the Canadian Northwest Territories, Canadian authorities said.



The Canadian Transportation Safety Board and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed multiple fatalities in Tuesday's crash. The jet belonged to the regional carrier "Northwestern Air" and came down only about 500 meters from the end of the runway at the Fort Smith Regional Airport.

💥RIO TINTO: The 10 Most Expensive Things Owned By The Rothschilds!https://t.co/O5BOz963FH pic.twitter.com/G1rG6oMWnF — Vince Clements (@vgclements1) January 24, 2024

The company spoke up

The CBC reported a statement from mining giant Rio Tinto, which said in a statement that it was cooperating with authorities and had offered to help in efforts to determine the cause of the accident.



"As a company, we are absolutely devastated by this news and offer our full support to our people and the community who are grieving today," Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm said. The Joint Rescue Coordination Center Trenton, JRCC Trenton, issued a statement reporting that the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.



"The Royal Canadian Air Force, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canadian Rangers were involved in the search and rescue operation," the JRC Center Trenton concluded in its statement.