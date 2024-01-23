World France is threatened with chaos French farmers will continue their protests until the government meets their demands, farm union representatives said. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 23, 2024 | 09:07 Tweet Share Foto: shutterstock, David Brickner

They made their statement after a meeting with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau.



The president of France's largest farmers' union, FNSEA, Arnaud Rousseau, said Attal had committed to meeting farmers on the ground in the coming days, Reuters reported.



Farmers in France are protesting low purchase prices for agricultural products and demanding lower taxes, which are common demands of farmers across Europe.



Farmers blocked roads in parts of France last week over the government's tax on tractor fuel, cheap agricultural imports and low purchase prices.



The government announced that it wants to listen to the opinion of farmers' representatives in order to include additional measures to support the sector in the Draft Law on Agriculture.