World Poland raised fighter aircrafts Poland and its allies raised aircrafts due to the alleged activity of Russian long-range aviation, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces announced. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 23, 2024 | 08:28

"We inform you that there is an intensive activity of the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation. We warn that Poland and allied aviation have been activated, which may lead to an increase in the noise level, especially in the southeastern part of the country," the command stated on X network.



Earlier this morning, the country's General Staff announced that in Poland, military aircraft were put on alert due to the activities of Russian long-range aviation.



Just to reiterate, Russia carried out missile strikes on Kyiv and the second largest city in Ukraine, Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials announced today.



"Explosions in the city! Details later. Do not leave the shelters," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.