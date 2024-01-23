World 0

Poland raised fighter aircrafts

Poland and its allies raised aircrafts due to the alleged activity of Russian long-range aviation, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces announced.

Source: B92
Share

"We inform you that there is an intensive activity of the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation. We warn that Poland and allied aviation have been activated, which may lead to an increase in the noise level, especially in the southeastern part of the country," the command stated on X network.

Earlier this morning, the country's General Staff announced that in Poland, military aircraft were put on alert due to the activities of Russian long-range aviation.

Just to reiterate, Russia carried out missile strikes on Kyiv and the second largest city in Ukraine, Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials announced today.

"Explosions in the city! Details later. Do not leave the shelters," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

If Germany leaves EU, that's the end

If threats of the leader of the German far-right party Alternative for Germany, Alice Weidel, about Germany leaving EU come true, the EU is dead, media write.

World Tuesday, January 23, 2024 08:42 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

"The Third World War is coming"

The Third World War is coming, and Britain is likely to be fighting a many-sided conflict against Russia, Iran, China and North Korea within five years.

World Monday, January 22, 2024 09:00 Comments: 2
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 41 go to page