World Disaster strikes: An epidemic spreads rapidly among children Epidemic diseases began to spread rapidly among the residents of Gaza, especially among children. Source: Avaz.ba Monday, January 22, 2024 | 12:55

EPA/ATEF SAFADI

All infrastructure in the region, including the health system, collapsed due to Israeli attacks, Anadolia reports.



Palestinians, who had to leave their homes and seek refuge in camps in the south due to Israeli attacks, are trying to survive without almost all basic needs.



The cause of many epidemic diseases is lack of food and means of hygiene, as well as dirty water.



Experts say that if a ceasefire is not reached and humanitarian aid is not provided to the region, thousands of people may die from many diseases, especially from epidemics.



According to the United Nations, due to the Israeli offensive, 85 percent of Gaza's population has been internally displaced and faces acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.