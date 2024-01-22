World "The Third World War is coming" The Third World War is coming, and Britain is likely to be fighting a many-sided conflict against Russia, Iran, China and North Korea within five years. Source: Blic Monday, January 22, 2024 | 09:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Edward Lucas, a British journalist, expert in the field of security and author of several books, raised the "working temperature" in Great Britain with his author's article in the tabloid "Daily Mail".



The author of the book "The New Cold War: Putin's Threat to Russia and the West", explained that his words and views about the weakness of Great Britain to engage in war, and about the increasing danger to peace in the world, are not 'scaremongering', and that everything is based on facts and the speech of the new British minister.



It's the warning this week from Grant Shapps who, in his first major speech as Defense Minister, announced that we are 'moving from a post-war to a pre-war world'.



What Britain is up against:



- The rise of China



- Russian imperialism



- Religious leaders in Iran are trying to expel British and American influence from the Middle East



- Mass slaughter in Israel and the Gaza Strip



- Latent terrorist threats



- Huge shifts in the global economy through mass migration.

Established army

''It is a combination that creates the most dangerous situation for Britain since 1945. We have lived through the Cold War and the threat of nuclear obliteration, but in the East-West struggle we faced one main adversary. Under Kremlin chief Leonid Brezhnev, the Soviet Union wielded a colossal arsenal and interfered in politics across the globe, but its goals were fundamentally rational. Unlike the deranged threats of nuclear escalation now heard frequently from the Putin regime, or the nihilistic death cults of Islamist extremists'', Lucas writes.

''The fact our defence secretary appears only now to be waking up to this international poly-chaos highlights how naive and arrogant successive UK governments have been in running down our armed forces for 30 years. It is not just Britain. Europe's democratic leaders have not looked weaker since the 1930s'', Lucas added.

The only complete leader in Europe

In his opinion, the President of France and the Chancellor of Germany are not persons who can bring peace to Europe, and on that occasion, he referred to the work of the Italian Prime Minister.

''France has a puffed-up popinjay for a president in Emmanuel Macron, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is indecision personified. It is a sign of how rudderless the continent is that Italy's Giorgia Meloni appears competent and charismatic by comparison. At the same time, the doddery American President Biden can't even summon the strength to support Ukraine as Vladimir Putin tries to end its existence, both as an independent nation and as a bulwark against Russian invasion of Eastern Europe. The need to protect Ukraine is the most imperative issue possible — yet U.S. support is dwindling and risks disappearing altogether if Donald Trump is returned to the White House later this year''.

Trump will "sell" Europe

''Trump has made it clear he thinks the rest of the West gets a free ride on U.S. shoulders. In 2020, he stunned the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen by telling her, 'NATO is dead', and he means it''.



'You need to understand that if Europe is under attack, we will never come to help you and to support you,' he said, in a private meeting that came to light only this month.



''Anyone who finds the consequences of that threat difficult to imagine need only look at the Red Sea, where the U.S. Navy is keeping sea lanes open in the teeth of attacks from Houti rebels in Yemen. The route to the Suez Canal is crucial, not for American trade, but for Europe'', Lucas said.

British army is weak

''British defenses are pitiably weak. Our aircraft carriers are white elephants that, when they are working, require virtually the full force of the Royal Navy to guard them. Our new weapons systems are cripplingly expensive and many existing ones are long overdue for replacement. We are short of personnel in all three forces and, equally alarming, of ammunition'', Lucas said.

"Overflowing Septic Tank"

During the presentation of his analysis, Lukas also touched on the Balkans, stating that the situation can be characterized as an overflowing septic tank.



''War among our neighbors has been unthinkable for decades, but the era of strong leadership from Washington, London and Paris died with that generation of politicians led by Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan. The sheer uselessness of our politicians, inflamed by external meddling via a weaponized social media, has undermined the certainties of international diplomacy''.



''Before long we could have Trump in the White House and the far-Right Marine Le Pen in the Elysee Palace. Meanwhile, China is preparing to invade Taiwan, Venezuela threatens to annex an oil-rich region in Guyana, and the Balkans are festering'', Lucas concluded.