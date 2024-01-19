World China knew, the White House remained silent: 7 million died Chinese scientists knew the genetic structure of SARS-CoV-2, two weeks before sharing this information with the rest of the world. Source: B92 Friday, January 19, 2024 | 13:26 Tweet Share Photo: Shutterstock/Corona Borealis Studio

The statement came based on the latest report of the Committee on Energy and Commerce of the United States House of Representatives, in which it was pointed out that such behavior of China cost the world crucial time to prepare defenses against the pandemic.



The report emphasizes that the silence of Chinese scientists has worsened the impact of the virus and the number of deaths, which by the end of December exceeded 7 million.



Newsweek reports that the investigation into the coronavirus was ordered by US President Joe Biden himself, shortly after he took office in 2021, and the investigation included a link to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which houses a Level 4 biosecurity laboratory.



It was also recalled that last year Biden signed a law that required state authorities to declassify and publicly share intelligence about this potential relationship.



The latest revelation, released on Wednesday, suggests that Chinese authorities mapped the genome of the virus two weeks before releasing it, and three weeks before publicly confirming human-to-human transmission.



Documents released by the Energy and Commerce Committee showed that a viral sequence in the possession of a Beijing scientist was almost identical to one later released by the Chinese government.



Beijing said it released the genetic sequence of the virus as soon as it was deciphered.



The previous sequence was submitted to the National Institutes of Health's GenBank genetic sequence database by virologist Lily Ren, a researcher at the Institute of Pathogen Biology at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences — an institution affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).



However, the Institute notified Ms. Ren on December 31, 2019, that her submission was missing certain required technical information and that it would be deleted if that information was not provided.



The Ministry of Health and Human Services confirmed that Ren's genome was identical to the one shared by the Chinese Center for Disease Control on January 11, 2020, according to a press release.



"This significant discovery further underscores why we cannot trust any of the so-called 'facts' or data provided by the CCP and seriously calls into question the legitimacy of any scientific theory based on such information," the US committee said in a statement.



Committee members said the White House and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services were trying to block their investigation into the origin of the virus.



The Biden administration "obstructed and delayed congressional investigations into the origin of SARS-CoV-2, refused to produce this sequence for more than seven months, and released it to the Committee only after the committee threatened to release the sequence," the statement said.